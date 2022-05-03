M. Gene Folds, 87, entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Carroll County, the son of the late Casey Hoke Folds and the late Ida Goolsby Folds.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and regularly listened to them on the radio when he couldn’t watch on TV. His favorite announcer was Milo Hamilton.
He worked at Douglas and Lomason (D & L) for 38 years. After retirement he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with grandchildren, family and friends often taking trips to local historic sites or picking peaches.
He was of Baptist faith and anyone who met him knew just how much he loved the Lord. He never met a stranger and to know him was to love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Folds and James Folds.
He is survived of by his wife of 67 years, Hughlene Cook Folds; son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Patricia Folds; grandchildren, Suzanne (Jeremy) Parson, and Sarah Anne Folds; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Gabby, and Eli Parson; sisters-in-law Margie Ray, Nell Latham and Sybil Needham & husband, Joe.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Dennis Folds officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Tommy Cook, Tony Cook, Nolan Pointer, Tim Pointer, Ronnie Foster, and Steve Fuller serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12-2 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or family requests that donations be made to Tanner Hospice in memory of M. Gene Folds.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.