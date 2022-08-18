The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched an online, centralized scheduling tool and helpline to locate and make appointments for monkeypox vaccine. To schedule a monkeypox vaccine visit dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment”. You may also call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186
The scheduling tool allows you to choose a first or second dose of Jynneos™ monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu. Because monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, you will be asked to answer a series of questions that help DPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox. The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine.
Additionally, the monkeypox scheduling tool simplifies finding vaccine and scheduling a monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state by having all available appointments in one place instead of having to search individual health department websites. The availability of vaccines will be updated regularly to reflect the allocation of vaccine that Georgia receives from the federal government.
The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. While more than 90% of those affected in the current global outbreak are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.
Also, touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids is another way that monkeypox spreads but has not been identified to a common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.
Symptoms of monkeypox include:
- rash that can initially look like pimples or blisters that may be painful or itchy
- fever
- chills
- swollen lymph nodes
- exhaustion
If you think you may have monkeypox, seek testing as soon as possible. To avoid potential spread of monkeypox to others, stay isolated until your rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.There are things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
According to the Centers for Disease Control in a report issued Wednesday at 2 p.m., there were 13,517 confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in the United States. Georgia ranked 5th nationally with 1,033 cases, trailing New York (2,675), California (2,356), Florida (1,346) and just ahead of Texas (1,078).
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's weekly report issued on Wednesday, the following demographical categories were noted with the highest number in parentheses:
AGE: 26-35 (312 cases/30%)
RACE: Black/AfricanAmerican (729/71%)
ETHNICITY: Non-Hispanic (799/77%)
Ranking the lowest among the categories were:
RACE: American Indian/Alaska Native (2/0%)
ETHNICITY: Hispanic (67/7%)
NOTE: The above data include laboratory probable and confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia and data on persons who have received the monkeypox vaccine in Georgia. The data are inclusive of case reports and vaccine information received by he Georgia Department of Public Health available by 10 a.m. on 8/17/22. Data are updated each Wednesday and are subject to change as follow up activities are ongoing.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The above information and data were procured from two sources, the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health, via each organization's website. An inquiry asking for a current update on confirmed monkeypox cases in Carroll County was not answered by press time on Thursday.
