The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched an online, centralized scheduling tool and helpline to locate and make appointments for monkeypox vaccine. To schedule a monkeypox vaccine visit dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment”. You may also call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186

The scheduling tool allows you to choose a first or second dose of Jynneos™ monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu. Because monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, you will be asked to answer a series of questions that help DPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox. The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine.

