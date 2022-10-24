The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed to host a virtual job fair for locations statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for highway maintenance technicians, construction technicians, survey technicians, traffic signal technician trainees and mechanics. Positions are open across the state of Georgia.
According to a press release, Georgia DOT team members play an integral role in keeping Georgia's roadsides beautiful and safe for drivers.
“You can make a visible difference right now in vegetation management, right of way maintenance, traffic signal installation and maintenance, vehicle maintenance and so much more,” the release stated.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and have a driver’s license.
“If you meet those requirements, we encourage you to apply to join us in powering through challenges and improving communities in every zip code,” the release stated.
Benefits offered by Georgia DOT are salaried positions, 40-hour work week, health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire, and 12 paid holidays. The event will last from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30 minute time slot upon registration. There will be jobs offered on the spot.
