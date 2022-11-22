The Georgia Department of Transportation announced to allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s, according to a GDOT press release.

According to the release, while construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

