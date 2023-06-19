ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is narrowing its search for a contracting team to overhaul the design of one of the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks. The DOT has selected two finalists to redesign the interchange of interstates 285 and 20 west of Atlanta, Meg Pirkle, the agency’s chief engineer, told members of the State Transportation Board this week. The interchange has been ranked the fifth-worst bottleneck in the country by the American Transportation Research Institute.

Legacy Infrastructure Contractors and West Perimeter Contractors were short-listed for the project last month.