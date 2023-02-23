Until the early 1970s, a trip to and from Atlanta from Carroll County meant traversing a rural two-lane road, Georgia Highway 166 from Carrollton, or US 78 from Villa Rica.

Before Interstate 20 was extended past Douglasville at Highway 5, motorists headed west were met by a towering bank of dirt where I-20 ended. Drivers either turned left on GA-5 to head toward Highway 166 West to Carrollton or right to hit 78 in route to Villa Rica.

