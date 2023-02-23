Until the early 1970s, a trip to and from Atlanta from Carroll County meant traversing a rural two-lane road, Georgia Highway 166 from Carrollton, or US 78 from Villa Rica.
Before Interstate 20 was extended past Douglasville at Highway 5, motorists headed west were met by a towering bank of dirt where I-20 ended. Drivers either turned left on GA-5 to head toward Highway 166 West to Carrollton or right to hit 78 in route to Villa Rica.
Even in the years that followed as the Metro Atlanta population soared, traffic bottlenecks continued to grow at major interstate highway intersections. And for Carroll County citizens who wished to occasionally travel to Atlanta for shopping or a ballgame or who followed the route five days per week for work, the morning and afternoon drive times have been and continue to be chores of patience and acceptance.
But the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has plans to break up the bottlenecks. Some projects are already underway, others are getting started soon, and additional bottleneck busters are on the drawing boards for the near future and long range.
And where do the I-20/I-285 interchange improvements that will hopefully make life a little easier for the hundreds, if not thousands, of Carroll drivers who battle the jams, fall in the DOT's time-line plans? Based on the news release provided, in the Top 5.
No. 5 – I-20 at I-285 West Interchange Details
The project offers an enhanced roadway design and will accommodate traffic volume growth with the addition of lanes along I-20 in Fulton and Cobb counties. Additional work includes construction of new connecting lanes and the modification or replacements of bridges along I-20 – aiding in improved travel conditions, including a delay reduction by up to 36 percent.
The additional project information that follows is listed on the GDOT website:
- The proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project will improve traffic flow within the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and along I-20, from Factory Shoals Road to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, and enhance safety and operations within the project limits. Proposed improvements to the interchange include:
- Removal of left-hand ramp entrance and exit ramps from interchange
- Improve geometric design and vertical grades
- Construct two-lane ramps within the interchange
- Construct westbound collector-distributor* (CD) lanes, or connecting lanes, from I 285/I-20 West Interchange to Fulton Industrial Boulevard
- Add lanes along I-20 from Factory Shoals Road to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (approximately 6 miles)
- Add lanes along I-285 from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway south to MLK, Jr. Drive (approximately 2 miles) to accommodate interchange improvements
- Modify/replace bridge structures and ramps in interchange and along I-20 including those over the Fulton County Railway (CSX RR) and the Chattahoochee River
Georgia DOT recently hosted a Public Hearing Open House (PHOH) and open comment period for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. The public was encouraged to submit comments on the project’s Environmental Assessment (EA) document, Mitigation Plan, and the latest proposed design improvements. The project team is actively reviewing and preparing responses to all comments and questions received during the PHOH comment period, which closed on December 23, 2022.
GDOT noted that it appreciates all comments that were submitted and will publish an official PHOH Comment Response Letter by February 2023.
Individuals with questions should contact the project team at 770-343-0770 (voicemail) or email WestInterchange@dot.ga.gov.
OTHER PROJECTS
Listed below are the other corridors noted along with the corresponding Georgia DOT projects that are currently planned:
No. 4 – I-285 at I-85 (North)
The I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvements began construction in 2022 and will combine the I-285 westbound exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south, while adjusting the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce the bottleneck from I-285. This project is currently under construction and scheduled to reach substantial completion this year.
The planned I-285 Top End Express Lanes will add two, barrier-separated express lanes in each direction of I-285 and a portion of SR 400, alongside the existing general purpose lanes, providing greater mobility choices for motorists and transit riders. The additional capacity and barrier-separation facilitates easier and safer movements for all types of vehicles.
No. 13 – I-75 in McDonough
The planned I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes project adds two, barrier-separated, northbound, truck-only lanes. The existing general purpose lanes are maintained for passenger vehicles, providing a physical separation to enhance safety. The 41-mile project is projected to reduce delay by 12 percent for commercial vehicles and 6 percent in general purpose lanes during peak periods.
No. 14 – I-285 at SR 400
Currently under construction, the Transform 285/400 Improvement Project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 Interchange in metro Atlanta. This priority project adds new flyover ramps, new connecting lanes, and other facilities to aid east-west travel along I-285 and north-south travel along SR 400. Motorists traveling through this corridor have already seen improvements due to the new ramps and lanes opening as they complete.
No. 17 – I-20 at I-285 (East)
The I-285/I-20 East Interchange project’s objective is to improve traffic flow within the interchange and along I-20 east of the interchange, as well as to reduce the number of crashes within the project limits. The project improvements will address safety and congestion concerns within this important interchange. Construction is anticipated to start this year.
No. 18 – I-75 at I-285 (North)
The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes continue to achieve success after opening in 2018, having reduced rush hour by over an hour in both the morning and evening commutes. Travel speeds are 20 percent faster in the express lanes as compared to the general purpose lanes, and the general purpose lanes are up to 20 mph faster than they were before the express lanes opened.
And the cost and estimated timetables for the above projects?
Billions and continually evolving.
