SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) will host its annual Advocacy Days beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the 2023 legislative session, GCDD will again host three advocacy days, but this time they will take place over a two-day period, one day virtual, the next day in person at the Georgia State Capitol.
The topics for Advocacy Days 2023 are Inclusive Post Secondary Education (IPSE), Waivers and Wages, and Advancing Employment First and Ending Subminimum Wage. Each event will consist of a virtual portion where topics and how best to prepare for advocating are discussed. The second day will consist of an in-person opportunity for advocates to meet GCDD staff and partners at the Georgia State Capitol to advocate for these issues in person.
“Advocacy Days are an opportunity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their families, and care givers to come together as a community to learn and educate legislators about issues important to them. Through these events, GCDD helps to create community engagement and support efforts to change public policy for the disability community,” said D’Arcy Robb, GCDD’s Executive Director. “With the advocacy momentum we have going into this legislative session, we think it is critical for self-advocates and families to be actively involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.