ATLANTA– Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c3 non-profit organization that serves as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers and the dangers of unregulated summer camps and the inconsistent care it encourages.
A goal of the GCCA's is to educate the public that unlike child care facilities and school systems that have significant clearances, checks and balances in place, the State of Georgia does not require the camps to be licensed and there are no background checks required of the camp counselors or workers.
GCCA’s mission is to enhance, support and promote quality in the licensed early learning child care industry for its members and for the children of Georgia. The association does this through expanded professional development, targeted advocacy, public awareness, and partnerships with community leadership.
“Georgia Child Care Association wants people to join us in our new ‘Verify Before You Trust’ campaign, where we help protect children during summer camps by ensuring all camps and their staff are licensed through the state and have been through background checks, just as childcare facilities are required to do,” GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds said.
“We think it's important to raise awareness of the inconsistency of care for parents that when they choose summer camps, they could be putting their children at risk unknowingly,” Reynolds explained.
The three primary issues that the Georgia Child Care Association is advocating during this legislative session include:
The GCCA advocates for sound public policy that fosters quality, affordable and accessible child care for parents, advocating for effective industry regulation that does not burden businesses with costly, inefficient mandates and that does foster safe environments for children to learn, play and grow.
The association strives to offer best-in-class solutions that will prepare Georgia’s children for a bright future by communicating with parents and the public on timely issues that impact families, member businesses and the broader communities they serve.
Educating administrators and teachers is key to having a thorough understanding of the state’s licensing requirements and by providing meaningful training, designed to improve quality of care. The GCCA educates owners and directors, offering professional development opportunities as well as resources to support their business processes, to guarantee their financial solvency and to assure the long-term sustainability of their enterprise.
Founded in 1977, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is a 501c3 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. We are the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of center owners, operators, and administrators.
