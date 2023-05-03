Ellen Reynolds, CEO of the Georgia Child Care Association(GCAA) sat down with the Times-Georgian to discuss what parents need to be on the lookout for regarding summer camps.
The GCAA is a non-profit membership organization that's purpose is to advocate for public policy, communicate to find solutions, and educate administrators and teachers. According to their website, the GCAA is, “serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. The organization is touts itself as the "only voice representing the unique business interests of center owners, operators, and administrators," according to its website.
During the conversation Reynolds laid out 11 key questions that parents need to ask of businesses where they may potentially be leaving their children.
“We want kids to have fun. We want them to take advantage of these awesome opportunities in the summer that they don’t get in the school year," she said. "We just want to make sure that parents are making sure that it’s a safe place.”
The first question outlined by GCCA states, “Is the camp licensed by the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL)?”
If the program is licensed with DECAL, it is required to adhere to all regulations. Inspection reports on DECAL’s website are also available for parents to take a look at.
Summer camps can also be held without a license which leads to the second thing parents must know which is if the camp has obtained an “exemption from licensing.” According to information provided by GCCA, an exemption approval means that DECAL has no jurisdiction over the program.”
This means that the health, safety, supervision, and physical space regulations do not have to be followed.
“It needs to be prominently posted that they have filed for an exemption and parents have to sign a waiver acknowledging that these camps are not subject to any licensing rules or regulations," Reynolds said.
If this is not followed or the camp does not have an exemption they are operating illegally and GCCA encourages people to report illegal activity to DECAL.
Questions 3-11 outlined by the GCAA are all crucial to enabling parents to complete their due diligence on the front end.
“There are a lot of camps out there doing the right thing and they can answer these questions and don’t have any problems answering these questions," Reynolds said.
Questions 3-5 ask about the environment of the camp. These questions include, “what is the camper-to-teacher ratio for the majority of the day, and how do they handle supervision of children, discipline issues? What age groups will be combined together? What is the schedule for the program, what will they be doing each day?”
These questions give parents the opportunity to decide what is best for their child. For example, some parents may have a five year old attending the camp and do not want them to be hanging around kids that are 15 or 16 years old.
Questions 6-11 revolve around the health and safety of children that attend the camps. GCAA suggests, “Ask the qualifications of the teacher: Age, training, years working with children, and especially ask who has First Aid and CPR training? Does all staff have satisfactory and up-to-date criminal background checks? What is the policy for handling injuries and illness? What does the physical space and outside play area look like? Can children wander away or can outsiders reach them? Are there fences, locks or other precautions? Do the campers go swimming or near water? Do they take swim proficiency tests? Is there a lifeguard on duty? What are the ratios for supervision in water? What insurance does the program carry? Do they have liability insurance?”
Above all safety should be the top priority to go along with having fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.