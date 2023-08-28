The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Coweta County, Georgia. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 25, 2023. One man, identified as Anthony Richard Fields II, age 27, was shot, and killed. One deputy and one K-9 were injured in this incident.
The preliminary information indicates that on Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Fields for speeding. Fields did not stop, at which time deputies initiated a pursuit. Officers with the Newnan Police Department joined in to assist the deputies. During the pursuit, Fields wrecked his vehicle into a Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Fields got out of the vehicle, and the K-9 was released to apprehend him. Fields pointed a handgun at deputies, at which time deputies fired their weapons and shot Fields multiple times. Deputies, officers, and EMS rendered first aid. Fields died at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.