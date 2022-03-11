COLUMBUS — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, Georgia. The Columbus Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Friday, March 11, 2022. Alonzo Carter, 32, was shot and died. No officers were injured during this incident.
The preliminary information indicates that on Friday, March 11, 2022, at around 2:30 a.m., a shooting between multiple individuals occurred at the Flame adult entertainment nightclub located at 4504 Armour Road in Columbus. At the time of the shooting, two police officers were working off-duty part-time security at the Chevron convenience store located in an adjacent lot from the nightclub.
The officers responded to the shooting and encountered Carter shooting a handgun. The investigation indicates that Carter was given verbal commands to drop his handgun, and he refused to comply with the officers’ commands. One of the officers fired his handgun at Carter, hitting him multiple times. Carter died from his injuries at the scene. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Carter.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Columbus Investigative Office at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.