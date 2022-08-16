WEST POINT, Ga. – The GBI is investigating alleged misconduct by a West Point Police Department officer. According to a GBI press release, the West Point Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 9.

The GBI says preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the West Point Police Department was at 405 Hill Lane, West Point, to execute a search warrant and arrest warrants for Justin Vance Hines, age 17, of West Point. The arrest warrants were for Obstruction, Theft by Receiving, and Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

