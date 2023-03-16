The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that involved a Carroll County deputy late Wednesday afternoon, early Wednesday evening. The shooting ended in the death of 76-year-old Robert Bruce Clendenin. No officers were injured during the shooting.
According to the initial GBI News Release, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Bar J Road in Temple. The call was in reference to a dispute between neighbors with one neighbor pointing a gun at the other and even firing their weapon during the argument. CCSO deputies arrived at the scene on Bar J Road where they encountered Clendenin with a gun. Deputies attempted to talk Clendenin down and convince him to put his weapon down. The deputies were unsuccessful and Clendenin pointed his gun at deputies at which time one deputy fired his weapon hitting Clenedin.
