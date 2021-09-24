Gavin Moore, 24, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 20, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.