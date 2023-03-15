According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia are back on the rise with the state average increasing to $3.26, 12 cents more than a week ago, 1 cent more than a month ago and $1.03 less than this time last year. It now costs $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $15.45 less than it was this time last year

“Georgians experienced unwelcomed spikes at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Less expensive oil and few people fueling usually indicates lower pump prices. However, there is some upward pricing pressure now due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”

