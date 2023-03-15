According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia are back on the rise with the state average increasing to $3.26, 12 cents more than a week ago, 1 cent more than a month ago and $1.03 less than this time last year. It now costs $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $15.45 less than it was this time last year
“Georgians experienced unwelcomed spikes at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Less expensive oil and few people fueling usually indicates lower pump prices. However, there is some upward pricing pressure now due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $3.15 per gallon at Murphy USA at 1725 South Highway 27. There are 11 gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.18 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 located at 205 South Carroll Road and West Wilson Street. There are 11 other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.14 and $3.25
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $2.99 per gallon at the Valero at 102 Atlantic Avenue. There are four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.19
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by seven cents to $3.47. According to the press release, “This price pop could be short-lived as demand and the global cost of oil have fallen recently. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.11 million to 8.56 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 238.1 million barrels. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have increased pump prices amid tighter supply.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
