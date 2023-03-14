The March work session of the Carroll County Schools' Board of Education featured a varied agenda that included an update on various facility construction and renovation projects currently underway, approval of a bid for natural gas services, the usual review of field trips and fundraising requests, and the placing of several items on the consent agenda for Thursday night's regular board meeting.
Gas South was announced as the low bidder to provider natural gas at 24 sites located at county schools and other properties for the next 12-month term. Although the company, which currently serves the school system's natural gas needs, submitted a bid 9 percent higher than the existing rate, it was the low bid among six suppliers.
Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones noted progress reports on several on-going facility projects and and also made recommendation for items to be placed on the board's consent agenda for tomorrow night's regular board meeting for March that included the following:
The building pad for the six-classroom addition has been fine graded to sub-grade and batter boards have been installed in preparation for the footings to start being excavated this week. Inside the existing facility, contractors have upgraded the lighting to new LED lights in the halls and cafeteria. This project will be funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Most of the exterior CMU walls are in place. Contractors are now focusing on the interior CMU walls. Electricians have installed electrical boxes in the walls. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Contractors have removed the exterior wall of the Cafeteria & adjacent classroom to make room for the addition to the cafeteria. Contractors are currently working on new storm piping for the classroom addition. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars.
Fire Alarm Replacement at CES & THS
A new voice activation fire alarm system has been installed at Central Elementary and Temple High School. New exterior and interior strobes were installed along with new fire alarm pull stations.
The power pole has been relocated to make room for the additional car-rider lane at Sand Hill Elementary. Carroll County is clearing and taking down trees from the area where the additional car-rider lane will be installed. Once this lane is completed, it will get most of the car-rider traffic off of Fairfield Road and make the transition much safer for students and parents.
As a part of the 2022 Capital Outlay Application, the district requested state dollars for a renovation and modification project at Temple Middle School. As a part of the modification funds, the state included $32,000 for a new canopy. The district is using modification funds to replace the HVAC Units. However, Temple Middle currently does not need a new canopy. Therefore, the district requests the Board review the attached resolution to restore the $32,000 for a canopy in the state entitlement for future use, and recommend it to be placed on the consent agenda on Thursday, March 16th. The District requests this be added to the Consent Agenda for Thursday night.
In 2018 Carroll County Schools put out an Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Custodial Services contract. In reviewing the contract and Board Policy DJED Bids and Quotations, the District needs to work towards doing another RFP for custodial services. To meet this need, the District requests that the Board approve amending the current contract with KBS Services to extend through May 31, 2024 for the purpose of developing an RFP for custodial services to put out in the coming year. The District seeks to have the RFP out for bid by January, 2024 so as to bring a recommendation to the Board during the February, 2024 meeting. The vendor awarded the new contract would start its services on June 1, 2024.
The amended contract will include a 7.5% increase for the coming year on the current $3,159,015.40 contract with KBS Services. The current RFP/contract was attached The District requests this be placed on the Consent Agenda for Thursday night.
New Assistant Superintendent
Also during the work session, it was noted that Jared Griffis, former principal at Central High School, was attending his first board meeting as the system's new assistant superintendent for human resources. He presented a brief update as an agenda information item.
Following a brief adjournment for board members to go into executive session, Board Chairman Bryant Turner reconvened the open meeting. Personnel actions that had been presented by Superintendent Scott Cowart, including certified personnel such as new teachers, Fiscal Year 2024 contract renewals, resignations and retirements were noted, as were classified personnel changes that included such positions as bus drivers and monitors and paraprofessionals.
A number of personnel transfers were also noted on a handout that was distributed.
For more detailed information on the above topics covered at the Carroll County BOE meeting held Monday night, go to the school system's website: https://www.carrollcountyschools.com/eboard and click on the "Meetings" link. This site provides board meeting agendas and minutes by date.
The regular monthly meeting of the board for March is scheduled Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Although regular monthly meetings are usually held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, because of a previously planned event at the PAC, the meeting will be held at the Board Office located at 164 Independence Drive in Carrollton.
