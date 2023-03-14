The March work session of the Carroll County Schools' Board of Education featured a varied agenda that included an update on various facility construction and renovation projects currently underway, approval of a bid for natural gas services, the usual review of field trips and fundraising requests, and the placing of several items on the consent agenda for Thursday night's regular board meeting.

Gas South was announced as the low bidder to provider natural gas at 24 sites located at county schools and other properties for the next 12-month term. Although the company, which currently serves the school system's natural gas needs, submitted a bid 9 percent higher than the existing rate, it was the low bid among six suppliers.

