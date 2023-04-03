According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia stayed the same as the last two weeks at $3.22, nine cents more than a month ago and 66 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $10.00 less than it was this time last year

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Montrae Waiter, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Nationally, gas demand is very robust. These two factors have caused drivers to see prices increase in certain states for now.”

Trending Videos