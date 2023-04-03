According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia stayed the same as the last two weeks at $3.22, nine cents more than a month ago and 66 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $10.00 less than it was this time last year
“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Montrae Waiter, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Nationally, gas demand is very robust. These two factors have caused drivers to see prices increase in certain states for now.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is the MPG 1001 North Park Street and the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway at $3.09 per gallon. There are 14 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.11 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is shared among four gas stations at $3.09. There are five other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.15 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.05 per gallon at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78 and Murphy USA on . There are four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.11 and $3.15
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by seven cents over the last week to $3.50. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.96 million to 9.15 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 2.9 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, however there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
