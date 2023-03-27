According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia stayed the same as last week at $3.22, seven cents more than a month ago and 74 cents less than this time last year.
The cost to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline is currently $48.15, $12 less than it was this time last year for the same amount of fuel.
“Spring has sprung, and Georgia drivers were more concerned with pollen covering their vehicles than gas prices,” said Montraie Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days, however, fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, which took the edge off of rising gas prices
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton on Monday, according to GasBuddy, was at CITGO, 745 Bankhead Highway, and Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway at $3.09 per gallon. There are 12 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.11 and $3.19.
The least expensive gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, was $3.09 Monday at the Chevron located at 156 Georgia 61. There are eight other gas stations in Villa Rica which offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.11 and $3.21.
In Bremen, according to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas is $3.05 per gallon at the Hilltop 1, 8045 US Highway 78. Four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.11 and $3.15
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by just one cent over the last week to $3.43. Noted in the the Gasbuddy press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million to 8.96 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 6.4 million barrels to 229.6 million barrels. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area that are currently above the state average, there are stations higher than the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen, according to GasBuddy.
