According to a press release from AAA, Gas prices across the state of Georgia rose drastically to $3.37 which is 15 cents more than last week, 13 cents more than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.
“In response to OPEC’s announcement last week crude oil rose over $80 a barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so Georgians may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is the MPG at 1001 North Park Street at $3.09 per gallon. There are 16 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.19 and $3.35.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.25 at the Shell at 820 Dallas Highway. There are six other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.29 and $3.34
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.24 at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are only three other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.32 and $3.35.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by 10 cents over the last week to $3.60. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 million to 9.3 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million barrels to 222.6 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.