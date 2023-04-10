According to a press release from AAA, Gas prices across the state of Georgia rose drastically to $3.37 which is 15 cents more than last week, 13 cents more than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.

“In response to OPEC’s announcement last week crude oil rose over $80 a barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so Georgians may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”

Trending Videos