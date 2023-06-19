According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by two cents to $3.29. This is three cents more than it was last month and $1.19 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $49.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.

“Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices could potentially increase heading into the July Fourth holiday if crude oil prices increase. If the cost of oil remains low, Georgians may find gas prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower