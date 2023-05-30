According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices stayed the same in Georgia at an average of $3.25. This is eight cents less than a month ago and 88 cents less than this time last year. It continues to cost $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $14.00 less than it was this time last month.
“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state heading into Memorial Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “We anticipated a seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend. But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is Murphy USA at 1725 South Highway 27 which is at $3.05. There are 14 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.07 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.13 at the Marathon located at 9338 Villa Rica Highway. There are 10 other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.15 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $2.99 at Murphy USA at 6425 Highway 78. There are only five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.04 and $3.24.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by four cents to $3.57. The press release continues by saying, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million barrels a day last week. Rising demand has helped to boost pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by two million barrels to 216.3 million barrels. If gas demand grows amid tighter supplies, drivers may see pump prices rise.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
