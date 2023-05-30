According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices stayed the same in Georgia at an average of $3.25. This is eight cents less than a month ago and 88 cents less than this time last year. It continues to cost $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $14.00 less than it was this time last month.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state heading into Memorial Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “We anticipated a seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend. But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel.”

