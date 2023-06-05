According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by three cents to $3.28. This is the same price as it was a month ago and 97 cents less than this time last year. It continues to cost $49.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $15.00 less than it was this time last month.
“Georgians have hit the roads since most schools across the state are out for summer vacation,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The rise in summer travel demand is helping to push pump prices higher for now in Georgia. Gas prices could stabilize or fall this week depending on demand and if crude oil continues to decrease.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway priced at $3.07. There are 12 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 at the Exxon located at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There are nine other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.13 and $3.25.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.09 by four gas stations. There are only four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.14 and $3.19.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by two cents to $3.54. The press release continues by saying, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.43 to 9.1 million barrels a day last week. Lower demand has helped to boost pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly to 216.1 million barrels. If gas demand declines, drivers will likely see pump prices fall.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
