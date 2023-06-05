According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by three cents to $3.28. This is the same price as it was a month ago and 97 cents less than this time last year. It continues to cost $49.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $15.00 less than it was this time last month.

“Georgians have hit the roads since most schools across the state are out for summer vacation,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The rise in summer travel demand is helping to push pump prices higher for now in Georgia. Gas prices could stabilize or fall this week depending on demand and if crude oil continues to decrease.”