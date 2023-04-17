According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia rose once again this last week to $3.39. This is two cents more than last week, 15 cents more than a month ago, and 31 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.

“Oil prices have crept higher, helping to drive prices at the pump uphill,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil costs remain at the current level, Georgians will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

