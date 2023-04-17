According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia rose once again this last week to $3.39. This is two cents more than last week, 15 cents more than a month ago, and 31 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.
“Oil prices have crept higher, helping to drive prices at the pump uphill,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil costs remain at the current level, Georgians will likely see incremental price increases for now.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.19 between the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway and the shell at 1400 North Park Street. There are 10 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.25 and $3.37.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.25 at the CITGO at 408 Rockmart Road. There are eight other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.29 and $3.34
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.29 at Murphy USA at 6426 US Highway 78. There are only three other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.32 and $3.35.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by 10 cents over the last week to $3.60. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.3 million to 8.94 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly by 400,000 barrels to 222.2 million barrels. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.