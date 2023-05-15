According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased only slightly to an average of $3.26. This is two cents more than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 71 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $2.00 less than it was this time last month.

“The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians may benefit when they fuel up at the pump ahead of Memorial Day travel.”

