According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased only slightly to an average of $3.26. This is two cents more than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 71 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $2.00 less than it was this time last month.
“The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians may benefit when they fuel up at the pump ahead of Memorial Day travel.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton is shared by three gas stations according to GasBuddy. The BP at 900 Bankhead Highway, CITGO at 745 Bankhead Highway, and Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway all sat at $3.07. There are 10 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.14 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.11 at the CITGO at 408 Rockmart Road. There are seven other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.13 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.04 at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are only five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.09 and $3.19.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by one cent to $3.53. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew substantially from 8.62 million barrels to 9.30 million barrels a day. The spike is higher than some market observers expected; the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements from May. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.2 million barrels to 219.7 million barrels. Higher demand and a reduction in stocks have slowed pump price decreases.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
