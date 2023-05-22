According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased to an average of $3.25. This is just one cent less than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 89 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $14.00 less than it was this time last month.

“Gas prices remain steady as Memorial Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits. It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that linger into summer.”

