According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased to an average of $3.25. This is just one cent less than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 89 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $14.00 less than it was this time last month.
“Gas prices remain steady as Memorial Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits. It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that linger into summer.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton is shared by two gas stations according to GasBuddy. Murphy USA at 1725 South Highway 27 and the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway both sit at $3.07. There are 10 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.11 by the CITGO at 408 Rockmart Road and the Exxon at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There are eight other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.13 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.04 at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are only five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.07 and $3.15.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is the same as last week at $3.53. The press release continues saying, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.30 to 8.91 million barrels a day last week. The drop has reduced pressure on pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels to 218.3 million barrels. If gas demand continues to decrease, drivers could see pump prices follow suit.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
