Are Georgia residents seeing a dip in gas prices? According to AAA the average price of regular unleaded gasoline is slightly less compared to a week ago, based on Monday averages.
AAA says Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday. The state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 34 cents more than last month, and $1.58 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $67.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, paying nearly $24.00 more at the pump than last year.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few days,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict if gas prices will decline this week, but should be prepared to deal with price fluctuations at the pump for the rest of the summer.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $4.98.
According to information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels a day to 9.09 million barrels a day. The slight drop in gas demand has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.
At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by $3.62 to settle at $115.31. Slower than expected economic growth could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit.
AAA says the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Brunswick ($4.55), Atlanta ($4.52) and Savannah ($4.48).
The least expensive Georgia metro markets according to AAA include Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.31), Warner Robins ($4.33) and Albany ($4.34).
