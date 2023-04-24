According to a press release from the American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to $3.37. This is two cents less than last week, 15 cents more than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $5.00 less than it was this time last year.

“Georgians felt some relief at the pump this past weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The price of crude oil fell, causing gas prices to follow suit. If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices this week as well.”

