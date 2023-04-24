According to a press release from the American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to $3.37. This is two cents less than last week, 15 cents more than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $5.00 less than it was this time last year.
“Georgians felt some relief at the pump this past weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The price of crude oil fell, causing gas prices to follow suit. If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices this week as well.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.19 between the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway and the CITGO at 745 Bankhead Highway. There are nine other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.24 and $3.34.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.24 at the VALERO at 8046 Villa Rica Highway. There are eight other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.28 and $3.35.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.14 at the BP at 835 Pacific Avenue. There are only four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.19 and $3.27.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has stayed the same at $3.66. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 million to 8.52 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.5 million barrels. Lower demand alongside growth in stocks, would typically push pump prices down; however, elevated oil prices over the past month have pushed national pump prices higher in some states.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.