According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased by two cents to $3.27. This is one cent more than it was last month and $1.14 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.

“The crude oil market volatility continues to be the leading cause for lower gas prices in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, AAA anticipates nearly 1.4 million Georgians will take a road trip for the Independence Day weekend, pushing demand higher. Typically, when demand increases gas prices follow suit, therefore drivers could see prices increase in the next couple of weeks.”