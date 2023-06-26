According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased by two cents to $3.27. This is one cent more than it was last month and $1.14 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.
“The crude oil market volatility continues to be the leading cause for lower gas prices in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, AAA anticipates nearly 1.4 million Georgians will take a road trip for the Independence Day weekend, pushing demand higher. Typically, when demand increases gas prices follow suit, therefore drivers could see prices increase in the next couple of weeks.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is shared by the Citgo at 745 Bankhead Highway and the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway priced at $3.07. There are 17 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.13 at the Marathon located at 9388 Villa Rica Highway. There are six other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.11 and $3.28.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $2.99 by the Hilltop 1 located at 8045 US Highway 78 and the Texaco at 601 Alabama Street. There are six other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.03 and $3.19.
