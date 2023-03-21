According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped at the pump increasing to $3.22, four cents less than a week ago, exactly the same as a month ago and 96 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $15.00 less than it was this time last year
“Georgians felt some relief at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Slow demand and the price of crude oil plunging into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021, contributed to the decrease in gas prices.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, there are six gas stations sitting at $3.09 per gallon. There are eight other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.12 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.07 at the Exxon located at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There are seven other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average ranging between $3.11 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $2.99 per gallon at the Valero at 102 Atlantic Avenue and Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are three other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.10 and $3.14
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by three cents to $3.44 . According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 236 million barrels. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
