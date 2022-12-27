West Georgia area drivers are fortunate that their car fill up prices continue to decrease as gas prices continue to drop in the area.
Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. According to the American Automobile Association, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
Monday's state average is eight cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year, per AAA. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month, per AAA.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.55 per gallon at Murphy USA located at 1725 South US-27. There are 13 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.55 and $2.67 in Carrollton.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $2.49 per gallon at Open Pantry located at 408 Rockmart Road. There are six other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.53 and $2.69 in Villa Rica, per GasBuddy.
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $2.59 per gallon at BP located at 835 Pacific Avenue in Bremen. There are five other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.59 and $2.69 in Haralson County.
“Georgia remains one of the states in the U.S. with low gas prices ahead of the New Year,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Governor Brian Kemp's suspension of the state gas tax through January 10th, continues to be the driving force pushing pump prices lower, as well as increasing supply and lower gasoline demand.”
According to AAA, since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by four cents to $3.10, which is subject to change overnight. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.26 to 8.71 million barrels a day last week.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area that have gas prices over the state’s average, there are no gas stations that have prices over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica or Haralson County, per GasBuddy.
However, the current rate is nearly 300,000 barrels a day lower than at the end of December 2021. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next year.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
