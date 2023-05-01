According to a press release from the American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to an average of $3.31. This is six cents less than last week, nine cents more than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $49.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.
“The decline in crude oil prices continues to be the main reason for lower gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians will benefit when they fuel up at the pump.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.19 between the Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway and the MPG at 1260 Bankhead Highway. There are 13 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.20 and $3.29.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.14 at the VALERO at 8064 Villa Rica Highway. There are 14 other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.15 and $3.29.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.04 at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are only five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.09 and $3.29.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by five cents to $3.61. According to the press release, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 million to 9.51 barrels a day last week. The spike in demand surprised market observers, but the estimate could be revised when EIA released final demand measurements for April. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower. If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.