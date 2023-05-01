According to a press release from the American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to an average of $3.31. This is six cents less than last week, nine cents more than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $49.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $6.00 less than it was this time last year.

“The decline in crude oil prices continues to be the main reason for lower gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians will benefit when they fuel up at the pump.”

Trending Videos