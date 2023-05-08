According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to an average of $3.24. This is seven cents less than last week, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 57 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $9.00 less than it was this time last year.

“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for Georgians..”

Trending Videos