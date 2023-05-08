According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped to an average of $3.24. This is seven cents less than last week, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 57 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline meaning it is $9.00 less than it was this time last year.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for Georgians..”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 at the shell at 1400 North Park Street. There are six other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.17 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.11 at the Exxon at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There are seven other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.13 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $2.99 at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are only five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.04 and $3.16.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by seven cents to $3.54. According to the press release, “The fear of a global economic recession is the leading cause of falling pump prices. The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat for gas prices… According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.51 million barrels to 8.62 million barrels a day last week.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
