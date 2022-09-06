As the state average gas prices continue to drop, so are Carrollton gas prices.
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:53 pm
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change over night. According to AAA, Monday's state average is five cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 35 cents more than this time last year.
According to AAA, it now costs $49.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 6 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
In Carrollton, there are two gas stations offering the lowest priced regular unleaded fuel at $3.09 per gallon, which are Pure located at 1046 Alabama Street and MPG located at 1001 North Park Street, per GasBuddy.
No Carrollton gas station is offering gas above the state or national average, according to GasBuddy. The highest amount per gallon offered in Carrollton is $3.29 for regular unleaded gasoline.
“Crude oil prices continue to decline amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Lower crude prices usually lead to cheaper gas prices. However, hurricane season is underway, and a hurricane has the potential to cause a disruption to oil and gas operations.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 7 cents to $3.78, which is subject to change overnight.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.43 million barrels a day to 8.59 million barrels a day. However, the rate is nearly 1 million barrels a day lower than the last week of August 2021.
According to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 214.5 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices, per the EIA.
If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop post Labor Day, per the EIA.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
