According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by three cents to $3.60. This is also five cents less than last month and 26 cents more than this time last year. When comparing the current state average to Labor Day last year, it is still 18 cents cheaper per gallon.

“It appears that overall gasoline demands this summer failed to match previous years, with consumption getting little ‘lift’ from vacation travel this summer despite retail gasoline prices being below last year’s,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “There is a lot of speculation as to why, but no one seems to know the exact cause.”