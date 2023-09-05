According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by three cents to $3.60. This is also five cents less than last month and 26 cents more than this time last year. When comparing the current state average to Labor Day last year, it is still 18 cents cheaper per gallon.
“It appears that overall gasoline demands this summer failed to match previous years, with consumption getting little ‘lift’ from vacation travel this summer despite retail gasoline prices being below last year’s,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “There is a lot of speculation as to why, but no one seems to know the exact cause.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is shared at $3.49 by four gas stations which are Murphy USA at 1725 South Highway 27, Circle K at 1123 North Park Street, Shell at 1400 North Park Street, MPG at 1260 Bankhead Highway. There are seven other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.54 and $3.59.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.49 at the Exxon located at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There are six other gas stations in Villa Rica with a prices that is below the state average ranging from $3.53 to $3.59
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.39 at the Hilltop 1 located at 8045 US Highway 78. There are six other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.44 to $3.55
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has remained $3.81. The press release continues by saying, “ According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.91 to 9.07 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks took a slight step back to 217.4 million barrels. Although demand has increased, fluctuating oil prices have limited pump price increases.”
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
