With President Joe Biden announcing that the U.S. will put a stop to all oil imports from Russia in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s continued escalation of its unprovoked war on Ukraine, gas prices continued their upward spiral.
“When you press on that gas pump handle and start watching the numbers fly by, it’s like you’re playing a slot machine in Vegas,” a motorist said Tuesday morning while filling his car’s tank at a local station.
Obviously though, there will be no chance of hitting a jackpot at the pump. Quite the opposite.
A mid-morning random check at a Carrollton gas station on Feb. 24 showed $3.45 per gallon for unleaded and $3.89 for diesel. On Tuesday, at 10:33 a.m. the same sign had new numbers: $3.99 for unleaded and $4.69 for diesel.
Three and a half hours later at 1:45 p.m., the pump price had gone up 30 cents again to $4.29 for unleaded at the same station.
Looking at it another way, for a 10-gallon purchase on Feb. 24, John Doe would have paid $34.50 to fill up his car. Yesterday, however, his mid-afternoon unleaded gas purchase would have cost him $42.90, an $8.40 increase for the same amount of fuel in two weeks.
According to fuel cost price-checker, gasbuddy,com, the national average for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday was $4.20 per gallon. That was an-time high which broke the prior record of $4.11 set in July, 2008.
As for our neighboring states, a few miles to the west in Alabama the average cost was $3.98 on Tuesday morning, only a penny cheaper than what was on the pump at one Carrollton station at a similar time of day.
Russia ranks second behind Saudia Arabia among producers of petroleum. Canada ranks third and the United States fourth.
