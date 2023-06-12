According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased by one cent to $3.27. This is three cents more than it was last month and $1.19 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $49.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.
“Georgia pump prices barely budged as the low cost of oil is countering the spike in demand for now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Whether this trend will continue throughout the summer is still up in the air.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway priced at $3.07. There are seven other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.23.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.13 shared by Exxon located at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway and Marathon located at 9388 Villa Rica Highway. There are 10 other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.14 and $3.24.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.08 at the Valero located at 102 Atlantic Avenue. There are five other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.11 and $3.19.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by four cents to $3.59. The press release continues by saying, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.1 to 9.22 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels to 218.8 million barrels. Although gas demand increased, increasing stocks and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to limiting increases.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
