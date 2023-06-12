According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia decreased by one cent to $3.27. This is three cents more than it was last month and $1.19 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $49.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.

“Georgia pump prices barely budged as the low cost of oil is countering the spike in demand for now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Whether this trend will continue throughout the summer is still up in the air.”