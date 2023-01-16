Mr. Gary Lynn Herring, age 75, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born April 9, 1947, in Carrollton, the son of the late Mary Boyd Herring and Walter Eugene Herring, who preceded his son in death by exactly 18 years.
Gary graduated from Carrollton High School in 1965 and attended West Georgia College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he spent over 30 years in banking, most with Carrollton Federal. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Gary was a member of Peachtree Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda Carroll Herring; nephew, Brian Herring; sister-in-law, Dawn Herring; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnson; paternal grandparents, I.E. & Willie Mae Herring; and maternal grandparents, Cecil & Dola Mae Boyd.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 41 years, Kay Boatright Herring; brother, Dennis Herring; sister and brother-in-law, Sally & Frankie Jordan; brother and sister-in-law, Mark & Pam Herring; nieces and nephews, David & Amanda Herring, Wendy & Derrick McDowell, Andrew Rice, Lori & Jacob Blankinship, Lindy Altman, Julie & Clay Brantley, Ashley Jordan, Matthew Herring, Allison & Trevor York, and Heather & Andrew Couch; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan & Mark Rice and Tina & Troy Nixon; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerome Mitchell and Rev. Damon Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Rice officiating. The American Legion Post #143 will render military honors. The following gentlemen will be pallbearers: Matt Herring, David Herring, Derrick McDowell, Hunter Altman, Andrew Rice, Kevin Shuemake, and Jacob Blankinship.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Veal Community Cemetery Fund, Attn: Duane Marlow, 187 Hopewell Road, Roopville, Georgia 30170, or the Trinka Davis Veterans Village, 180 Martin Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
