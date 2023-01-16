Mr. Gary Lynn Herring, age 75, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born April 9, 1947, in Carrollton, the son of the late Mary Boyd Herring and Walter Eugene Herring, who preceded his son in death by exactly 18 years.

Gary graduated from Carrollton High School in 1965 and attended West Georgia College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he spent over 30 years in banking, most with Carrollton Federal. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Gary was a member of Peachtree Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

