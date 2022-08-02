Gary Lee Aldridge, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Oak Ridge, TN, the son of the late James Nix Aldridge and Virginia Daniel Aldridge.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gary Lee Aldridge, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Oak Ridge, TN, the son of the late James Nix Aldridge and Virginia Daniel Aldridge.
He graduated from Newnan High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia. Gary was an accountant for Southwire Company for 22 years and held many rental and real estate investments. He was an avid golfer and when he wasn’t working or spending time with his family you could find him on the golf course. Gary was President of the Optimist Club of Carrollton, Vice President of Optimist Club International, and a longtime and faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kara McClung Aldridge; children, Matthew Porter, Tim Porter, Kim Mashburn and Jonathan Porter; grandchildren, Blake, Avery, Cameron, Alexis, Courtney, Dylan, Timothy, Adriana, Alex, Brianna, Mayson, Madison and Cole; and a number of great-grandchildren who were the light of his life.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Alan Aldridge and Mark Aldridge; daughters, Tara Smith and Patti Matthews; and grandson, Hunter Porter.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Gary’s name to one of the following:
Tabernacle Baptist Church, Children’s Music Ministry, 150 Tabernacle Baptist Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117, www.tabernacle.org; or St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.