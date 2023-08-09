Ms. Gary E Smith, age 78, Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 5:07 am
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
