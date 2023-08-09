Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.