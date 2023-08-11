Mr. Gary E. Smith, age 78, Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Eulogies will be given by Lori Lewis, Gracie Baker, and Noah Baker. He will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour.
Interment will follow in the Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia. with Military Honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Colin Small, Cole Small, Noah Baker, Lamar Camp, Tommy Haynes and Brian Gibson will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the Ephesus Baptist Church Preschool Division, 845 Ephesus Church Rd., Villa Rica, Ga 30180
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
