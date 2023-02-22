Mr. Gary Dale Owens, age 54, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was born in Carrollton on Saturday, November 24, 1968.
Mr. Owens is preceded in death by one grandson, Gannan Ray. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Amanda Owens of Bremen; his daughter, Brittany Owens of Buchanan; his parents, Mervin Owens and Shirley (Wright) Owens of Buchanan; his sister, Brenda Williams of Fruithurst; his grandchildren, Kenzlie Ray, Lily Ray, Cayden Ray, Amberly Owens, Christopher Owens, Jr., Zoe Owens and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kayla Countryman officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Zion West Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Tallapoosa with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Christopher Owens, Sr., Christopher Owens, Jr., Cayden Ray, Steven Rush, Bradley Wright, and Michael Barber.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, prior to the funeral service, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel of Buchanan is entrusted with the arrangements.
