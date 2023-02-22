Gary Owens

Mr. Gary Dale Owens, age 54, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was born in Carrollton on Saturday, November 24, 1968.

Mr. Owens is preceded in death by one grandson, Gannan Ray. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Amanda Owens of Bremen; his daughter, Brittany Owens of Buchanan; his parents, Mervin Owens and Shirley (Wright) Owens of Buchanan; his sister, Brenda Williams of Fruithurst; his grandchildren, Kenzlie Ray, Lily Ray, Cayden Ray, Amberly Owens, Christopher Owens, Jr., Zoe Owens and a number of other relatives.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Friday, February 24, 2023
3:00PM
Order flowers
3:00PM

