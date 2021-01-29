Gary Barnes

Mr. Gary Lee Barnes, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Mr. Barnes was born in Anniston, Alabama, the son of the late Lee Barnes and Geneva Cobb Barnes of Jackson.
Mr. Barnes was a U.S. Navy veteran, was a member of Tri-County Baptist Church in Senoia, Georgia, received his doctorate of ministry from Lake Charles Baptist College, and was president of Barnes Evangelistic Ministries. Mr. Barnes was a Master Plumber with Local 72 and was the founder and owner of Barnes Plumbing Service.
Survivors in addition to his mother and his wife, Georgia Leigh Brown Barnes, are four sons, Keith Barnes, of Monroe, David Barnes, of Carrollton, Rodney Barnes, of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Evan Barnes, of Carrollton; three daughters, Amy Barnes Wilbur, of Brunswick, Shannon Barnes, of Carrollton, and Rachel Barnes, of Carrollton, sister, Linda Reynolds, of Stockbridge, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from the Holy Ground Baptist Church, 1355 U.S. 27 in Roopville, Georgia, with Reverends Shelton Smith and Dr. Doug Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens, 914 Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton.
Those planning to attend should practice safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask due to the COVID Pandemic.
Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Vince Blasczyk, Michael Jackson, David Holcomb, John Jackson, Keith Boeckman, and Robbie Vickery. Honorary pallbearers are, Dick Bradley, Ron Burkhart, Mike Hines and Dwight Winkley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 595, Carrollton, Georgia. 30112.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.