Mr. Gary Lars Anderson, 73, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Seneca, Missouri, the son of the late-Morgan Anderson and the late-Lela Anderson. Mr. Anderson worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than 40 years with Leggett & Platt. He was a hard worker who enjoyed sports, loved his grandchildren and his special dog “Candy.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Smith.
Mr. Anderson is survived by wife, Connie Miller Anderson of Villa Rica; his daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Robbie Summerville of Temple; his sisters, Nancy Millard and Joyce Underwood; and his brothers, Earl Anderson and Larry Anderson, all of Seneca, Missouri; and his two grandchildren, Conner and Abagale Summerville.
According to Mr. Anderson’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements 770-459-3694.
