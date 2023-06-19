Mr. Gary Alan West, age 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late William West Sr. and the late Mable Louise Mitchell West.
Gary graduated from Central High School. He served the community of Whitesburg as both a Whitesburg Police Officer and a Volunteer Fireman with the Carroll County Fire Department at the Whitesburg Station. Gary loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served God as a Deacon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He was a truck driver with Eiland Trucking Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He could be found coaching recreation baseball, fishing or repairing old cars in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, Gary was welcomed into heaven by his sisters, Mona Louise Clayton, Theresa West and Patsy West, and a brother, Forrest West.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia A. West; children, Christopher Deon & Deanne Hall, Brian Alan & Amy West, Sr., and Michael Alexander & Katrina West, Sr.; grandchildren, Alexis West, Michael West, Jr., Savannah West, Micah West, Brian West, Jr., Zamarion West, Makayla West, Patrick Joiner, Alexander Joiner, and Trey Joiner; great-grandchild, Kash Moton; sisters, Wilma West and Peggy West; brothers, William West, Jr., Terrance West; also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. A visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the hour of service. The deacons of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers, and Deacon Potts will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
