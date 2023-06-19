Mr. Gary Alan West, age 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late William West Sr. and the late Mable Louise Mitchell West.

Gary graduated from Central High School. He served the community of Whitesburg as both a Whitesburg Police Officer and a Volunteer Fireman with the Carroll County Fire Department at the Whitesburg Station. Gary loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served God as a Deacon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He was a truck driver with Eiland Trucking Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He could be found coaching recreation baseball, fishing or repairing old cars in his spare time.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Saturday, June 24, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
81 Mt. Calvary Ch. Rd.
Whitesburg, GA 30185
Jun 24
Funeral
Saturday, June 24, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
81 Mt. Calvary Ch. Rd.
Whitesburg, GA 30185
Jun 24
Burial
Saturday, June 24, 2023
3:00PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
81 Mt. Calvary Ch. Rd.
Whitesburg, GA 30185
