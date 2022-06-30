Garry “Steve” Weldon, 73, of Bremen, passed away of natural causes on June 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 4, 1949, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Amos Leonard Weldon and the late Irene Watts Weldon. He worked at Printed Fabrics for a number of years in the textile industry.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, JC Weldon; and his sister, Joyce Hudgins Agan.
Steve is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Dawn Weldon of Carrollton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Carolyn Weldon of Carrollton, and Edward and Patricia Weldon of Carrollton; sister, Geraldine Teal of Carrollton, grandchildren, Brandon and Theresa Weldon of California, Nathan and Ashton Weldon of Carrollton, Zack Ealey of Carrollton, Daniel and Madison Ealey of Alabama; and great-grandchildren, Theresa Weldon, Brooklyn Lee, and Cayden, Parker and Danny Ealey.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from noon-2 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
