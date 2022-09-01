Mr. Garrette Clifton Wallace, Jr., age 47, of Tallapoosa, Ga. died on August 21, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday September 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Mt Newly Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain St, Tallapoosa, Ga. 30176, Rev. Clyde Adams, Pastor; Apostle DeAndre Green, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday September 2, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
