It’s probably not what Clement Moore had in mind.
The author, who penned the words “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” never dreamed of creating a story that’s still widely read 197 years later. Moore’s telling of the visit from ole Saint Nick is largely responsible for how children throughout the world view their visit from Kris Kringle in 2020.
And speaking of 2020, hopefully Santa has packed a bottle of remdesivir in case he starts to run a fever or can’t smell a reindeer. We need him more than ever.
Therefore, keep the faith, my friends. Santa is real. I know this because I receive my trusted information from my favorite news source at www.dumb.com. It’s no conspiracy theory. Santa has to be careful when he lands on rooftops. Don’t believe me? Check out the following story from one of the website’s anonymous reporters who actually witnessed Santa’s arrival first-hand:
“‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the trailer
Not a creature was stirrin’ ‘cept a redneck named Taylor.
His first name was Bubba, Joe was his middle,
And a-runnin’ down his chin was a trickle of spittle.
“His socks, they were hung by the chimney with care,
And, therefore, a foul stench filled the air.
From out in the yard there came such a noise
That Bubba got scared and rousted all the boys.
“There was Rufus, 12; Jim Bob was 11;
Dud goin’ on 10; Otis was 7.
John, George and Chucky were 5,4, and 3:
The twins were both girls so they just let them be.
“They jumped in their overalls, no need for a shirt,
Threw a hat on each head, then turned with a jerk.
They ran to the gun rack that hung on the wall.
There were 17 shotguns; they grabbed them all.
“Bubba said to the young’uns, ‘Now hesh up ya’ll!
The last thing we wanna do is wake up yer Maw.’
Maw was expecting and needed her sleep,
So they crept out the door without making a peep.
“They all looked around, and then they all spit.
The young’uns asked Bubba, ‘Paw, what is it?’
Bubba just stared; he could not say a word.
This was just like all of the stories he’d heard.
“It was Santy Claus up on the roof, darn tootin’
But the boys didn’t know; they was about to start shootin’!
They aimed their shotguns and nearly made a mistake
That would have resulted in venison steak.
“Bubba hollered out, ‘Don’t shoot, boys!’
That’s Santy Claus and he’s brought us some toys.
The dogs were a-barkin’ and a-raisin’ cain,
And Bubba whistled, and shouted, and called them by name.
“‘Down, Spot! Shut up Bullet! Quiet, Pete and Roscoe!
Git, Turnip and Tater and Sam and old Joe!’
‘Git down from that porch! Git down off that wall!
Quit shakin' the trailer, or you’ll make Santy fall!’
“The dogs kept a-barkin’ and wouldn’t shut up,
And they trampled poor Pete who was only a pup.
Santy opened his bag, and threw out some toys.
Bubba got most, but left a few for the boys.
“From up on the roof Santa heaved a great sigh.
Since the guns had been dropped, he just might not die.
He jumped in his sleigh, told his reindeer to hurry.
The trailer started to wobble and Santa started to worry.
“Just as the reindeer got into the air,
The trailer collapsed, but Bubba didn’t care.
He was busy lookin’ at all his new toys.
Then a thought hit him, and he said to the boys:
“‘Go check on yer Maw, make sure she’s all right.
That roof fallin’ on her could-a hurt just a might.’
But Maw was OK, and the girls were too.
They fixed up the trailer; it looked good as new.
“And as for Bubba, he liked Old St. Nick,
But Santa thought Bubba was a pure-in-tee hick!
Bubba had a nice Christmas, and the boys did, too.
And the entire family also wishes a Merry Christmas to you!”
