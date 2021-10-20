I’m living the easy life this weekend.
It’s something we all should do, especially if you’re a columnist like me suffering through the worst writer’s block in a decade of stacking paragraphs. The pandemic has crushed my creativity.
Every once and awhile, a message appears and the words flow faster than a hot Krispy Kreme swimming to my belly while the red sign still flashes. Lately, my muse is moving slower than cars traveling through Whitesburg during rush hour.
There’s too much of today’s media dominated by the folks in D.C., the coronavirus, racial issues, another parking lot shooting at Lenox Mall, and over-sensitive reactions to words uttered by someone 30 years ago about an old girlfriend that is out-of-line in today’s overly-ridiculous political correctness.
The old storyline “if it bleeds it leads” still rings true, and if you want to build an audience as a journalist these days it’s best to become an extremist. As for middle-of-the-road folks, there’s no longer a place to hang your hat. So, what do we need? A revolution? A revolt?
I’ll tell you what we need? That’s a simple answer—Merle Haggard, the Atlanta Braves, coffee, and cheese grits.
Let’s begin with Merle.
I’m sitting in a coffee shop in Highlands, North Carolina, as the place smells of freshly ground java beans while the sounds of Haggard play in the background. Outside, the town is slowly beginning to awaken as the autumn leaves transform into another one of nature’s grandest moments in the mountains.
However, the outside sidewalks can wait a few moments while Merle sings, “I can smoke, I can drink and I’ll probably be alright until morning.”
And then Merle asks the profound question, “But what am I gonna do with the rest of my life?”
I’ve been pondering that question quite a bit lately.
Maybe the answer is right in front of me. It’s been there the whole time like Dorothy trekking through Oz only to realize Kansas was only a click of the heels away.
What am I gonna do?
I’m going to keep plowing ahead and praying I have the grit to keep moving in a life that’s been blessed and cursed quite a bit.
Merle knew about grit. He messed up his life to the point that, as a young adult, he landed in San Quentin Prison for a spell. It wasn’t his happiest time of life, but it was perhaps his greatest lesson. Thankfully, he eventually exited and gave the world his two best talents—his voice and a song.
In many ways, the Atlanta Braves are doing the same thing with a ball, a bat, and a glove. For all I know by the time this column is published the Braves may be eliminated from the playoffs, or be on their way to the World Series.
It doesn’t matter.
John Wesley once said, “If you catch on fire with enthusiasm, people will come from miles around to watch you burn.”
The Braves have this enthusiasm that’s contagious. It’s not because things have been easy. It’s because things have really been extremely hard for them this year. And they’ve persevered.
Why? Like Merle, they have grit.
Back to the question—What am I gonna do with the rest of my life?
I have no clue. But right now, I’m listening to Merle, I’m still on a high from watching the Braves, and I’ve got warm coffee in my belly. In a few minutes, I’m going to walk a few blocks to a local breakfast joint called the Blue Bike Cafe. According to the reviews, the restaurant makes its highly accoladed grits with heavy cream and mixes with pimento cheese.
It’s a tough job, but don’t worry about me. Tomorrow may bring its share of joy and sorrow. As for today, I’m alive and well.
Most importantly, thanks to Merle, the Braves and a hot cup of coffee—I’ve got something even better.
I’ve got the grit to eat the grits.
