“Taps.”
Of all the military bugle calls, none is so easily or emotionally recognized. The haunting 24-note melody originally began before the Civil War as a revision to “Extinguish Lights,” the lights-out signal at the end of the day.
The first use of “Taps” at a funeral came during the Peninsular Campaign in Virginia in 1862. Capt. John C. Tidball of Battery A, 2nd Artillery ordered it played for the burial of a cannoneer killed in action. It was unsafe to fire the customary three volleys over the grave on account of the enemy’s proximity.
So it occurred to Capt. Tidball that the sounding of “Taps” would be the humble ceremony afforded this fallen hero. The new custom quickly spread throughout the Army of the Potomac and was later established by official orders.
As “Taps” sounded that night in July 1862, words were added to the music. The first lyrics were simply, “Go to sleep, go to sleep.”
As the years went on, more versions were created. There are no “official” words to the music, but here are some of the more popular verses:
“Day is done, gone the sun
“From the hills, from the lake, from the sky.
“All is well, safely rest.
“God is nigh.”
•••
“Go to sleep, peaceful sleep.
“May the soldier or sailor God keep
“On the land or the deep,
“Safe in sleep.”
•••
“Then good night, peaceful night,
“Till the light of the dawn shineth bright;
“God is near, do not fear.
“Friend, good night.”
•••
“While the light fades from sight
“And the stars gleaming rays softly send
“To Thy hands we our souls,
“Lord, commend.”
In deepest gratitude, we pause on Memorial Day to remember our loved ones, our ancestors, and our friends who gave the ultimate sacrifice in our nation’s conflicts and wars — not to honor war, but rather those who died in honorable service.
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park (www.carrollcountyveteransmemorialpark.com) provides our area with a special place to reflect, remember and honor military veterans of the USA who have Carroll County connections and honorably served their country. This includes any period of service in the Armed Forces in which the individual is currently serving or has been honorably separated from active or inactive service, beginning with the American Revolution.
If you’ve never visited this park, take the time to spend an hour walking through this impressive memorial.
As we remember our country’s fallen heroes, please join me in taking a few moments to pause and reflect on these men and women before the start of your barbecue, picnic or family dinner on Memorial Day.
Remember them. Remember their loved ones. And embrace the power of “Taps.”
