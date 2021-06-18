Editor's note: Joe Garrett is on vacation. This article was originally published June 17, 2012.
Duct tape can fix anything.
Well, this isn’t exactly true, but as we celebrate another Father’s Day let’s celebrate the greatest invention for dads throughout the land: duct tape. Next to dogs, the super-sticky, gray duct tape may qualify as man’s second-best friend.
I’m convinced that boys are born with an intuitive sense for duct tape. Although I’ve never talked to my sons about duct tape and its many uses, they are beginning to see its value. Just like a baby bird knows to flap its wings, my sons know when it’s time to apply duct tape.
“Dad, my pirate sword just broke,” my son Charlie once said when he was 5-years old. “Can you go get the duct tape so we can fix it?”
Within a minute, Charlie’s pirate sword was fixed and he was back outside pretending to fight Blackbeard, Davy Jones and Captain Hook.
My father, who sold shoes during his teenage years, even recognized when a strong adhesive tape was appropriate as a men’s fashion statement. A few years ago, while he was working in his garden, the rubber bottom of one of his favorite outdoor work shoes came unglued from the canvas.
Instead of taking a break for five minutes to go inside and change shoes, he went straight to his tool drawer and grabbed some black electrical tape (since he was out of duct tape.)
“Jimmy, what do you think you’re doing?” my mother asked.
“I’m taping my shoe back together,” he replied.
“Go throw those nasty shoes away and buy a new pair,” she demanded.
“There’s nothing wrong with this shoe,” he argued. “I’m not going to be able to buy another shoe that wears this good.”
He has since purchased a new pair of shoes.
Duct tape has also been known to cure warts, but it only works 21% of the time, according to a 2007 study released in the “Archives of Dermatology.” I’ve often wondered if duct tape cures the mange, like that fake salve Barney Fife and Gomer Pyle used so as to get even with a traveling snake oil salesman who passed through Mayberry.
Father’s Day was founded in 1910, although it didn’t become an official national holiday until Lyndon Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation in 1966. Two bills were defeated between those years by Congress because members were worried that if Father’s Day became a national holiday it would be commercialized.
President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972, making it an official permanent national holiday. I’m glad it’s become commercialized because now more than ever we need to hear the sounds of cash registers ringing.
Maybe today if your father is still around, you’ll have a chance to visit and perhaps even bring a gift. Perhaps you’ve been stressed about what to buy your father. You’ve probably purchased ties, shirts and socks through the years that he still doesn’t wear.
Why not this year give him a gift that keeps on sticking? I can almost guarantee that duct tape will not just sit on a shelf collecting dust.
I’m going to buy my dad a new roll of duct tape for Father’s Day because you never know if the shoes he’s wearing may fall apart like the last ones. Electrical tape may have held together his last pair of shoes temporarily, but if he’s going to tape his shoes again I hope he doesn’t find a drawer vacant of a sticky adhesive. I want his shoes held together with the highest quality of duct tape.
I want him to have the very best.
